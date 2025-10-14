London Gatwick welcomes first local business to newly designed carousel unit at North terminal

London Gatwick has welcomed its first local business to a newly designed retail carousel unit at the North Terminal, with organic skincare brand Sknfed now trading in the space.

Sknfed, a family-run company born in Thornton Heath, is known for its ethical, organic skincare products made with natural ingredients and sustainable packaging. Their arrival at London Gatwick is part of the airport’s ongoing commitment to championing local produce.

The carousel unit - a bespoke retail space built by Eastbourne-based company Helo Works - offers a flexible, high-visibility platform for small, boutique businesses to connect with London Gatwick’s diverse, international passenger base.

Stephane Geffroy, Head of Retail, London Gatwick said:“We’re proud to launch this initiative with Sknfed, a brilliant example of local entrepreneurship and sustainable innovation. The carousel unit is a celebration of our region’s creativity and produce and we’re excited to give passengers the chance to discover and support these fantastic local brands.”

Organic skincare brand Sknfed becomes the first local business to trade from London Gatwick’s new bespoke carousel unit for regional producers | Picture: London Gatwick

Marzena Mlynarska, Founder, Sknfed said: “We are incredibly proud to be the first local business to join London Gatwick’s new carousel initiative. As a family business rooted in South London, sustainability and mindful living are at the heart of everything we do. This is a wonderful opportunity to share our organic skincare with travellers from all over the world, while showcasing how local, ethical brands can make a global impact.”

Sknfed’s product range includes moisturisers, cleansers, lip balms and body care - all made with certified organic ingredients and designed to suit a variety of skin types. The brand’s presence at London Gatwick offers travellers a chance to pick up thoughtful, eco-conscious gifts or treat themselves to a bit of self-care before take-off.

The carousel unit will rotate annually, giving other local businesses the opportunity to showcase their products in a high-footfall setting.

It also builds on the airport’s pledge to the Sussex Six Campaign, led by Natural Partnerships CIC, which encourages greater visibility of Sussex produce in the county. London Gatwick now offers 37 Sussex-born products throughout its retail outlets, restaurants and bars.