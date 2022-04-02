Premium Bond holder from Sussex wins £1million prize in NS&I's monthly draw

The winner is based and West Sussex and was one of two lucky bond holders to scoop the £1million prize.
The first winning bond, 112WT615892, was purchased by someone from the west of the county in July 2006 as part of a holding of £49,995.
This makes them tenth West Sussex-based winner of the jackpot.
The other winning bond, 117XT770430, comes from Hereford & Worcester. They hold the maximum bond of £50,000.
A total of 3,396,079 premium bond prizes were handed out in April's draw, totalling a value of £97,637,200.
As well as the two £1million jackpot winners, there were six winners of £100,000, 11 winners of the £50,000 prize, 23 of £25,000, 58 winners of £10,000 and 115 winners of the £5,000 prize.
READ THIS: This is how Premium Bond holders can check if they've won the NS&I's monthly £1million jackpot.
Gatwick Airport: Spain extends Covid travel rules as UK tourists prepare to fly out for Easter.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.