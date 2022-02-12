Worthing’s newest culinary offering officially opens today, and will be serving wine, cheese and charcuterie to hungry and thirsty residents from its home in the Montague Quarter.

Run by Brighton chef and restaurateur Phil Bartley and drinks expert Steve Pineau, it offers more than 100 different, locally sourced cheese and charcuterie to eat in or takeaway.

And if the samples of offer at the venue last night were anything to go by, then customers are in for a treat.

Curds & Cases is in the Montague Quarter in Worthing

Mr friend Bex and I tried a host of yummy cheeses including Swiss, goats, camembert and blue, along with delicious charcuterie, all served with bread, crackers and butter.

Unlike anything else on offer in Worthing currently, it was like being given permission to dine as though it was Christmas all year round – pure bliss!

The former pop-up gallery has been tastefully decorated inside, with plenty of tables and even a soft furnishing area at the back. With its low lighting and dark coloured walls, it felt like the ultimate grown-ups night out.

Who doesn’t like dining surrounded by walls and walls of wine?!

With new venues popping up all the time and the fact Phil and Steve sought to open in Worthing after successfully launching a string of eateries in Brighton and Hove it’s yet more proof our town’s food and drink scene continues to be on the up.

So, welcome, Curds & Cases. I, for one, am always happy to have another fab place to go to in our culinary hub by the sea.

