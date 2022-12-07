Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne cafe, hotel and pubs highlighted by Time Out

A number of Eastbourne businesses have been mentioned by Time Out as the town was named the best place to visit in the UK in 2023.

By Jacob Panons
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 4:20pm

The global media and hospitality brand had praised Eastbourne’s rising status as a creative and cultural hub, with art gallery Towner Eastbourne hosting the 2023 Turner Prize from September.

On Time Out’s list it describes what the ‘perfect day’ in the town would be.

It reads: “After coffee at Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen, head to the seafront and take in the views of Beachy Head. Go for a dip, then grab lunch at Port Hotel. Round off the day with live music at the Dew Drop Inn, Printers Playhouse or The Stage Door.”

The view over Eastbourne seafront
Towner Eastbourne, South Downs National Park, Eastbourne Walking Festival, Crossing The Screen International Film Festival and Beach Life Music Festival are also mentioned by Time Out.

Eastbourne placed first in the list ahead of the likes of London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Towner EastbourneTurner Prize