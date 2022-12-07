The global media and hospitality brand had praised Eastbourne’s rising status as a creative and cultural hub, with art gallery Towner Eastbourne hosting the 2023 Turner Prize from September.
On Time Out’s list it describes what the ‘perfect day’ in the town would be.
It reads: “After coffee at Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen, head to the seafront and take in the views of Beachy Head. Go for a dip, then grab lunch at Port Hotel. Round off the day with live music at the Dew Drop Inn, Printers Playhouse or The Stage Door.”
Towner Eastbourne, South Downs National Park, Eastbourne Walking Festival, Crossing The Screen International Film Festival and Beach Life Music Festival are also mentioned by Time Out.