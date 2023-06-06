Eastbourne care home inspected after safeguarding concerns are raised

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said a care home in Eastbourne was inspected after safeguarding concerns were raised with the local authority regarding care provision and the environment.

On Thursday, June 1, the CQC confirmed that Dorley House Residential Care Home in Bedfordwell Road received a ‘good’ overall rating following the unannounced inspection.

A spokesperson added: “A decision was made for us to inspect and examine those risks. We found no evidence during this inspection that people were at risk of harm from this concern.”

The care home also received a 'good' rating for all categories – which include 'safe', 'effective', 'caring', 'responsive' and 'well-led'.

Dorley House Residential Care Home in Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

The inspector said: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

The CQC said it received positive feedback from relatives who told the inspector they felt their loved ones were well looked after at the care home.

The inspector added: “Staff had a good understanding about how to recognise and report any concerns. Staff felt supported by the managers and able to raise any concerns if needed.

“There were safe recruitment processes in place. New staff completed a period of induction and all staff had one-to-one supervision and appraisals. Staff meetings took place regularly to ensure all staff were up to date with any changes or improvements needed.

“Medicines systems had recently been reviewed and improvements implemented. People received their medicines safely and in accordance with their prescription.”

The home was clean and tidy, according to the inspector.

They said: “We observed staff interactions with people and activities taking place in communal areas. People responded openly and with a smile when spoken to by staff. Music and activities were taking place throughout the day.

“The registered and home manager, supported by the provider, carried out regular quality assurance which included all aspects of the day-to-day running of the home. An improvement plan was also used to facilitate ongoing improvement.”

The last rating for this service, which came from an inspection in May 2022, was ‘good’.