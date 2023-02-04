Here is everything you need to know about the national fast food chain that is opening in Eastbourne

Here is everything you need to know about the national fast food chain that will be opening its first Sussex restaurant in Eastbourne next week.

The restaurant sells fried and grilled chicken, burgers, pizzas and kebabs. From looking at a branch in London, meals start from £5.49.

The branch’s restaurant by Clapham Junction is rated ‘good’ on Deliveroo with a 4.2/5 rating from 65 reviews.

Dallas Chicken restaurants offer customers the option to dine-in or to order for delivery or collection.

On the chain’s website it says: “Dallas Chicken and Ribs is the creation of a seasoned veteran within the fast food and restaurant industry. Having worked at shop level, gaining valuable knowledge and insight to other major food retailers, he was able to apply his knowledge and skills in creating a brand of his own, thus giving birth to Dallas Chicken and Ribs. The first Dallas Store was opened in Tooting, London, which immediately created a whirlwind of success.

“Dallas pioneered the Halal fast food movement in London, tapping into the large market audience of Halal eaters.

"The first Dallas office was in a small, congested room above the Tooting shop, where together five other seasoned veterans were brought together to create the Dallas team. It is here where the expansion of Dallas commenced.

Dallas Chicken in Langney Road, Eastbourne

“Dallas head office [then] moved to a small warehouse and office unit in Croydon, where in the year 2001, it implemented a bold growth strategy by creating the Dallas distribution network. Dallas head office had now begun to supply its outlets with bespoke branded packaging products and raw stock materials, a vital tool for its expansion, marketing and growth.”

The national chain currently has 19 other branches in the UK, including in places such as London and Manchester.

Dallas Chicken has been contacted for more information.

