A golf simulator in Eastbourne town centre has now fully installed all of its equipment – here is what it looks like inside.

4-Golf in Commercial Road by the train station car park had its soft opening back in March, but on Saturday, May 20, an event was held as the business, which also includes a bar and golfing shop, is now fully up and running.

The business’ director Paul Wynne said: "I am over the moon [to be fully open]. It is great and on Saturday when we had everyone in here and it was full it was just a really good atmosphere so we really enjoyed it.”

The business has had to wait for its hard opening as the simulators have had to be set up and delivered from South Korea.

Mr Wynne added: “Everybody that has played on them has really enjoyed it. We have not had anyone that has left unhappy.”

