More than 1,200 jobs available at latest Gatwick Airport jobs fair

Spectrum House Jobcentre is hosting another jobs fair with over 1,200 positions at Gatwick Airport on offer, including check in staff, engineers, hospitality, cargo handlers and cabin crew.

Several leading companies are looking to fill vacancies such as British Airways, Pret a Manager, JD Sports, Animal Air Care and WH Smith. Some employers will be offering on the spot interviews on the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The job fair follows two successful events held on behalf of the airport at the Jobcentre in February and March which saw over 1,500 people attend in total.

The job fair follows two successful events held on behalf of the airport at the Jobcentre in February and March which saw over 1,500 people attend in total.

Over 200 people landed a job on the spot and 1,200 people have offers to progress to the next step towards employment. These next steps into employment include work trials, assessment days and second interviews.

The jobs fair in April reflects the additional live vacancies on offer following the reopening of the South Terminal which is now back in business. Jobseekers are encouraged to bring their CV and find out what opportunities are available.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP said: “Our dedicated Work Coaches are determined to connect job ready people with local live opportunities and these recent jobs fairs are a fantastic example, with over 200 people getting job offers on the spot in February and March.

“I really welcome the reopening of Gatwick’s South Terminal and the boost it will provide to the local economy.

“Jobcentres across the country are ramping up support, working hard to get half a million people into jobs by the end of June, as part of our Way to Work campaign.”

Kevin O’Reilly, Managing Director at One Resourcing added: “One Resourcing represented British Airways Euroflyer and GGS at the last DWP recruitment event where we’re pleased to report back, we had a very successful day. We were recruiting for Cabin Crew for the exciting new BA short haul operation that will start to fly from London Gatwick at the end of March and the candidate attraction was fantastic!

“We were also recruiting for Gatwick Ground Services for Passenger Service, Baggage Handling, Gate Coordination and Cleaning roles and we were able to recruit a significant number of staff from the event. We look forward to attending again and we’re hoping to offer more people the attractive opportunities we have available.”

The free Jobs Fair will take place at Spectrum House Jobcentre, Beehive Ring Road, Crawley, RH6 0LG and all are welcome.

Jobseekers can register to attend here: