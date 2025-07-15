New Unified Publishing Group launched: Lewes-based publisher part of new venture

Directors of Unicorn Publishing Group, Forefront Books and Histria Books

Unicorn Publishing Group to join forces with Forefront Books and Histria Books to launch Unified Publishing Group

Forefront Books and Histria Books are pleased to announce a landmark publishing partnership with the formation of a new joint venture, Unified Publishing Group (UPG). Through UPG, Forefront and Histria have made a strategic investment in the UK-based Unicorn Publishing Group, acquiring a majority stake. This partnership represents a bold step toward expanding the global footprint of all three organizations.

Leadership of the newly formed group will include Jonathan Merkh, President and CEO of Forefront Books, as CEO of UPG; Dr. Kurt Brackob, Director of Histria Books, as COO; David Howell, Forefront’s CFO, as CFO of UPG; and Lord Strathcarron, Chairman of Unicorn Publishing Group, who will continue in his current role.

“This investment is built on a shared vision for quality publishing, international collaboration, and long-term cultural impact,” said Merkh. “We are thrilled to join forces with these respected names in publishing with a common goal to deliver powerful, meaningful books to readers worldwide.”

The Fisher Company, a leading consultancy specializing in international mergers and acquisitions, brokered the deal. Through this alliance, Unicorn Publishing Group titles will now be distributed in the U.S. market through Simon & Schuster, Forefront’s distribution partner. Additionally, both Forefront and Histria will gain an expanded international reach in the UK and beyond. The three publishers also plan to collaborate on co-publishing projects, combining editorial expertise and market insight.

“This partnership reflects Histria Books’ commitment to building cultural bridges through publishing,” said Dr. Brackob. “By joining forces with Unicorn and Forefront, we are not only expanding our international footprint but also laying the foundation for long-term growth rooted in editorial excellence, shared values, and a deep respect for the power of books to shape ideas across borders.”

Lord Strathcarron added, “We are grateful for this opportunity to expand Unicorn’s presence in the American market while continuing our mission to produce beautiful books of lasting value. It’s an honour to collaborate with Forefront and Histria on this international endeavour.”

With distinct strengths and a united vision, Forefront, Histria, and Unicorn are positioned to champion bold ideas, elevate new voices, and shape the future of publishing across markets and genres. Further developments in global distribution and market strategy are expected and will be announced in the coming months as Unified Publishing Group continues to expand its global platform.

About Forefront Books

Forefront Books is a unique publishing company that caters to the most successful men and women in their respective fields - the thought leaders, the visionaries, the pioneers, the business owners, and the entrepreneurs who have a compelling story to tell - and delivers a world-class end result from a team which has helped create more than sixty New York Times bestsellers, including six number one bestsellers. Forefront Books has been recognized as one of the top five fastest-growing independent publishers for the last three years in a row. To learn more about Forefront Books, visit www.forefrontbooks.com.

About Histria Books

Histria Books is an independent publishing house dedicated to producing exceptional books that inform, inspire, and endure. With a growing catalogue spanning history, politics, the arts, and academic scholarship, Histria also publishes compelling fiction across key genres, including historical fiction, romance, and science fiction. Rooted in a commitment to editorial excellence and cultural relevance, Histria Books champions diverse voices and ideas that transcend boundaries. Named after the ancient city of Histria—a historic center of culture and commerce on the Black Sea coast—Histria Books carries forward the legacy of its namesake by publishing works that enrich and engage readers around the world. To learn more, visit www.histriabooks.com.

About Unicorn Publishing Group

Unicorn Publishing Group (UPG) is a leading independent UK publisher, specialising with its Unicorn imprint in the visual arts and cultural history. Unicorn Sales & Distribution is UPG’s and its client publishers’ marketing arm, with worldwide sales and distribution operations. UPG has its design and production studio in Lewes, Sussex, its corporate base in London and its major distribution centres in Milton Keynes and Chicago. To learn more, visit www.unicornpublishing.org.