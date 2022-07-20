The event was a huge success, bringing women together from all kinds of backgrounds with one thing in common - wanting to know how they could live more sustainably.

With a glass of bubbles and a selection of canapes to welcome them into the event, the strong panel of women gave advice about sustainable skincare, upcycling clothes to save them from ending up in landfills, and how we can have a more overall sustainable lifestyle with our fitness and mental health.

Sophia Lorimer, the founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, talked about ways we could be more sustainable with our wardrobe in five easy steps.

There was a surprise guest, Jackie, who shared some of her amazing poems which touched attendants with themes on how we not only need to be kinder to ourselves, but also our planet.

READ THIS: Sussex village pub voted one of the best in the county.

The three panellists battled train strikes to make sure they got to Horsham to be a part of this amazing event.

Sophia felt this event would have a wide influence, after hearing these mind-blowing facts from the three panellists’ fields of expertise.

The facts included: 80 billion pieces of clothing are consumed globally every year; the beauty industry is responsible for a huge amount of plastic waste and environmental pollution, as well as being less than sustainable in many areas due to irresponsible sourcing and overuse of synthetic materials; and as many as 22 per cent of UK citizens avoid the gym as they feel intimidated.

The evening was full of high energy, both from a panel of advisers and the women that came along.

1. Fine-Tuned Wardrobe comes to Horsham On Saturday, July 25, one-woman business Fine-Tuned Wardrobe brought her popular ‘Girls just wanna have sustainable fun’ event to Mungo's Bar in Horsham Photo: Fine-Tuned Wardrobe Photo Sales

2. Fine-Tuned Wardrobe comes to Horsham On Saturday, July 25, one-woman business Fine-Tuned Wardrobe brought her popular ‘Girls just wanna have sustainable fun’ event to Mungo's Bar in Horsham Photo: Fine-Tuned Wardrobe Photo Sales

3. Fine-Tuned Wardrobe comes to Horsham On Saturday, July 25, one-woman business Fine-Tuned Wardrobe brought her popular ‘Girls just wanna have sustainable fun’ event to Mungo's Bar in Horsham Photo: Fine-Tuned Wardrobe Photo Sales

4. Fine-Tuned Wardrobe comes to Horsham On Saturday, July 25, one-woman business Fine-Tuned Wardrobe brought her popular ‘Girls just wanna have sustainable fun’ event to Mungo's Bar in Horsham Photo: Fine-Tuned Wardrobe Photo Sales