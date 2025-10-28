Petworth House & Park unveils new EV charging points this autumn

Visitors to the National Trust’s Petworth House & Park in West Sussex will now be able to charge their electric vehicles while exploring the 17th century property, thanks to the installation of new EV charging points this autumn.

The eight new chargers at this iconic destination, located within a 700-acre deer park, went live this month (October), offering visitors a seamless and sustainable charging experience. The chargers were installed by RAW Charging, the leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for the hospitality and leisure sectors.

Petworth House & Park is renowned for its 17th-century house, one of the finest art collections in the care of the National Trust, and its breathtaking Capability Brown-designed landscape. Now, visitors to this historic site can charge their electric vehicles while exploring its grand interiors, art collections, and extensive gardens. The new charging points add to the growing network of EV chargers at National Trust properties, supporting the shift to eco-friendly transportation and helping to meet the growing demand for sustainable travel options.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, said: “We are thrilled to continue to partner with the National Trust to offer this new EV charging infrastructure at Petworth House & Park. It’s essential that cultural and historic destinations like Petworth not only provide enriching visitor experiences but also lead the way in sustainability. Our EV chargers will ensure that visitors can enjoy their time at this stunning location without worrying about the environmental impact of their journey.”

There is availability for eight vehicles to charge at once at the new rapid charge points, all of which accept contactless payments for ease of use. With the UK’s EV market continuing to grow, these charging stations are set to play a key role in supporting both local residents and visitors from further afield.

Petworth House & Park attracts thousands of visitors each year, offering a unique combination of history, art, and natural beauty. The installation of these new EV chargers complements the National Trust’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and encourage more sustainable travel options for its visitors.

As part of RAW Charging’s broader commitment to sustainability, the company has already installed over 255 EV charging bays at 30 National Trust locations, with more sites expected to come online in 2025.

For more information on Petworth House & Gardens please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/petworth. And for information on RAW Charging, please visit https://rawcharging.com/