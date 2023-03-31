A clothing store in Eastbourne has opened its second branch in the town centre.

On Monday, March 27, BN21 Designs opened its Grove Road branch – although it will continue to run its Terminus Road store.

BN21 Designs, which has been trading since 2002, specialises in quality men’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

On social media a spokesperson said: “Our existing store at 9 Terminus Road still offers the usual attire that you can expect with slightly more casual focus, whilst over at 2 Grove Road, we proudly offer a large selection of luxury smart casual and suiting collections. Please come and check out our newest space, where a member of staff will be happy to assist you.”

Owner Guy Grimley said he was ‘really excited’ to be opening a second branch.

He added: "We had to do it because the smaller shop has been accommodating every side of the industry from suiting all the way to really casual, but in the last couple of years or three there has been a much bigger footfall in this area, mainly because the likes of Debenhams and the big shops have gone. We are getting a lot more customer interest.

"With the two shops together, being so close, we will be able to service and focus on the customer much better.”

Mr Grimley explained that commitments had been made around the new site a year ago, before the full force of the cost of living crisis.

He said: “I think that we made the right decision.”

The new branch will also have internal and bespoke tailoring while focusing more on suits.

Mr Grimley said: "We have got a really big customer base and they have helped me through many, many different times. Whether its the economy or covid, when we opened up and closed down again, opened up and closed down again. Three times that happened and each time all the local customers, and from far afield, came to support me.”

BN21 Designs’ newest branch is in Born’s former site.

Born, which was also a clothing store, closed in January 2023 as the owner said he wanted to pursue different things in life. The store had been named in The Times’ list of the ‘50 best independent shops in the UK’ back in January 2022.

