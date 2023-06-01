Tom is the Manging Director of Revived Inns, which has pubs located across Kent and Sussex. He owns pubs such as The Hope Inn in Newhaven, The Half Moon in Plumpton, The Royal Oak in Newick, Friday Street Farm in Eastbourne and The Five Bells in Chailey.

The reception was an opportunity to celebrate local business owners and hear any concerns they may have, and solutions and schemes that the Government can implement to help local businesses to carry on thriving. It was hosted by The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Tom Stovold, Jeremy Hunt MP, Maria Caulfield MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Stovold said: “It was an honour to be invited to No.10 Downing Street for a reception with the Chancellor. It was a great opportunity to talk to other small business owners from all across the country who are all facing similar issues to myself. In particular, it was interesting to talk to the Minister for Energy, who gave me an insight into her work, upcoming plans and support. Another restaurateur agreed that hospitality needed support if we intend to survive and grow our businesses over the next year. Thank you to Maria Caulfield MP for the invitation to join her at this event.”

Tom and his team are passionate about food and their emphasis is very much on quality dining based on classic pub staples with some more adventurous offerings. They want to maintain the “country inn” atmosphere of their pubs.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “I was very pleased to be joined by Tom Stovold, a young local business champion in my constituency, to attend the reception at No 10. It is so crucial local business owners, like Tom, have the recognition they deserve and voice to us how we can help them. They are vital for our economy, our day to day lives, and our communities.

“Pubs like the ones Tom owns bring communities together and employ local individuals which is so important for the local economy. Thank you to Tom and all the local business owners for your continued hard work.”