The search is on for the best apprentices in on the south coast as the Observer series launches its annual apprenticeship awards.

Now in its third year, the Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards celebrates excellence in apprenticeships across the region with the Observer series joining forces with its sister title The News in Portsmouth.

Headlined by The Royal Navy, the event recognises the outstanding contributions of apprentices, training providers, and businesses committed to apprenticeship programs across 14 award categories with winners announced at a glitzy evening at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth on October 23.

The Observer’s editor in chief Gary Shipton said: “Winning an award is a prestigious achievement that not only highlights an apprentice’s dedication and skills but also enhances their future career prospects. For employers, being recognised demonstrates their commitment to developing young talent and strengthening the local workforce.

“This annual celebration showcases the achievements of apprentices while honouring the organisations and individuals who support them—from training providers to mentors and employers. The campaign welcomes nominations from across the region, culminating in a prestigious awards ceremony where winners will be revealed.

“We invite businesses and individuals involved in apprenticeships to submit their nominations and take part in this inspiring event. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the transformative power of apprenticeships and the positive impact they have on careers, industries, and communities.

“Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, and training providers. There are also dedicated categories for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to recognise the efforts of their teams and trainers. So let's applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.”

Submit your nomination and begin your journey by visiting www.pcapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 8 pm on Wednesday, July 30.

For any inquiries not covered on our website or details on how to become a sponsor of this event, contact our dedicated event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected].

Award Categories

Intermediate Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice, sponsored by South Hampshire College Group

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice, sponsored by University of Portsmouth

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree) The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Construction Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the construction industry. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within professional services. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Technology and Digital Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Employer, sponsored by South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

Apprentice Ambassador

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.

Mentor

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.

Training Provider / Programme

Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes. Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.