Future visions for Chichester District displayed

A variety of visions and ideas for the future of the Chichester district were displayed last Saturday at a Festival of Research held at One-O-Four in the Hornet.

Members of the public as well as Chichester’s MP Jess Brown-Fuller and the Leader and Deputy Leader of Chichester District Council, Adrian Moss and Jonathan Brown visited the exhibition or took part in the evening workshop.

Ideas about how to solve some of the area’s pressing issues and create exciting opportunities for the area were provided by experts, students and residents. These included two projects presented by post graduate students from the renowned London based architecture school, the Architectural Association.

One project explored the potential of agroecology, in which agricultural production is combined with better ecological practices, to benefit the local environment, economy and community. The students identified the Manhood Peninsula, including the marine environment of Bracklesham Bay, as an ideal location for agroecological implementation to help boost the area’s existing reputation for food production, natural tourism and environmentally important wetlands.

CDC Leaders play the water policy game

Another project involved developing a board game in which players identify water issues across the district, including flood risk, water scarcity and pollution, and then use different technical and policy solutions to tackle the problems, such as building small reservoirs, improving river habitats, planting trees, investing in better water treatment works. The students hope to develop an online version of the game which can be used by the public and policy makers.

Other research projects on display included a detailed map of Fishbourne, exploring how the village had expanded since Roman Times; future visions of Chichester city; water pollution in Chichester Harbour; replicating historic water wheels to produce energy; and the creation of the Medmerry wetlands between Selsey and Bracklesham.

Speakers in the evening included architects Jay Morton who described a variety of sustainable affordable housing projects she has been involved with and Danielle Huls who described a farm based housing project in the Netherlands.

The Festival, organised by local architect Catja de Haas, proved a great success with a well-attended evening workshop allowing visitors to discuss issues raised at the exhibition and by the speakers and attendees.