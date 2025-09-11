National Fitness Day across Hastings andRother with Freedom Leisure

Freedom Leisure in Hastings and Rother announces plans for National Fitness Day 2025 as it celebrates the theme, ‘Powered by you!’

National Fitness Day takes place on 24 September 2025 and to celebrate, Freedom Leisure will be hosting free activities to try.

Summerfields Leisure Centre, Falaise Fitness Centre, Bexhill Leisure Centre and Bexhill Leisure Pool are offering a one-day guest pass so that visitors can join the fun and help celebrate the theme of this year’s campaign, ‘Powered by you!’

Whether it’s trying out a new exercise class, taking a dip in the pool or having a go in the gym, the campaign is designed to help inspire more people to get moving and start enjoying the physical and mental benefits of being more active every day.

With a quarter of the population in England classed as inactive (averaging less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week), National Fitness Day presents an opportunity to get millions more people active and support the NHS by improving the nation’s health.

The UK Chief Medical Officers’ Guidelines recommend:

Adults do at least 150 minutes moderate intensity activity, 75 minutes’ vigorous activity, or a mixture of both, every week.

Do strengthening activities two days a week.

Reduce extended periods of sitting.

Children and young people do at least 60 minutes of activity a day across the week

National Fitness Day organiser ukactive is helping thousands of gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres, studios, and sports clubs across the UK to host free events and highlight the inclusive nature of their services.

A record 11.5 million people are now members of a health and fitness club in the UK. The campaign’s ‘Powered by you!’ tagline highlights that everyone – from individuals and communities, to businesses, schools and hospitals – can play their part in spreading the message around the importance of being physically active.

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure Area Manager for Hastings & Rother said “National Fitness Day is a celebration of the power of movement - a reminder that even small steps towards being active can make a big difference in our health, confidence and community.

"We hope that the one-day guest pass encourages everyone to try out an activity and see what our leisure centres offer.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “As more people in the UK prioritise their physical and mental health, National Fitness Day is a moment to celebrate all the ways we can stay active to support our wellbeing and quality of life.

“Our theme, ‘Powered by you!’, demonstrates that anyone can get involved, whether you’re a returning gym-goer or just taking the first step on your fitness journey.”

Simply pop in for details or visit National Fitness Day 2025 | Freedom Leisure to find out what’s on and to claim your pass. For more information, visit www.nationalfitnessday.com and join the celebrations on social media using #FitnessDay