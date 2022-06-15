Sue Marooney, who has been head at Durrington High School for 19 years, has announced she is stepping down.

The news came after a double celebration at Durrington, with Ms Marooney being made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours and the school being rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have been so proud and privileged to lead our brilliant school and cannot believe where the years have gone,” said Ms Marooney.

Sue Marooney has worked at Durrington High School for nearly two decades and has help establish the Durrington Multi-Academy Trust (DMAT)

"I had never thought to stay so long but Team Durrington are so special. The school is in a really strong position, our recent highly successful Ofsted endorsing this and I want to start to spend some more time with my family, so will be retiring from being executive head of DHS.”

Chair of governors Roy Barraclough said: ‘On behalf of all the Durrington community past and present, we wish to express our huge gratitude and thanks to Sue for her service. Throughout her career Sue has epitomised our core values of kindness, aspiration, perseverance, and pride.

“Her dedication, selflessness and all she has done to transform our school will never be forgotten.”