Oakwood students receive their GCSE results

Simon Potten, headteacher at the Balcombe Road school in Horley, said: “At Oakwood School we are delighted with the achievements of our Year 11 students.

“They have been faced with the challenge of a full return to external assessment and all of the uncertainty that went with that this year. I am delighted by the manner in which they tackled this challenge and their hard work that has resulted in the hugely positive grades that they have been awarded today, which show an improvement in all headlines on 2019, the last external exams sat prior to the pandemic.

“These positive results reflect the hard work and tremendous efforts of our students and staff alike, as well as the support of our families across the town of Horley.

“Year 11 students have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them. Our students richly deserve these grades and all staff and Governors offer them our heartiest congratulations and very best wishes for the future.”