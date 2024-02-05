Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slinfold CofE Primary School was rated as ‘Requiring Improvement’ in 2020 but now, following a new inspection, has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas.

The school, which has 124 pupils aged from two to 11, has had changes in leadership since its 2020 inspection.

In their new report, Ofsted inspectors said: “Pupils are well cared for at this small, nurturing school. There is a warm and kind approach by all adults, who focus on building strong and trusting relationships.

“Pupils say that they feel delighted to come to school. They proudly share their achievements and feel excited by the wide range of opportunities available to them. Older pupils show care and compassion to the younger children.”

The inspectors said that the school had high expectations of its pupils’ achievements and behaviours and provided positive self-esteem to children.

And they noted: “The school has planned an ambitious curriculum that is interesting and engaging. Staff bring the curriculum ‘alive’ for pupils through trips, visits and experiences. These are carefully planned to develop pupils’ wider learning and understanding of subjects.

“In most subjects, the important knowledge that pupils need to learn is clearly planned. Lessons are well sequenced and the use of key vocabulary is well

considered.”

Any help that pupils needed, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, was quickly identified. But, said the inspectors, the curriculum in some subjects was still very new and pupils were not able to recall their learning as confidently.

The inspectors praised the school’s new mathematics scheme and the development of children’s love for reading from the early years.

They added: “Staff teach an ambitious personal, social and health education curriculum across all year groups. Pupils recognise the school values and these help influence their behaviour in school. They respect each other and celebrate differences.”

Staff themselves, the inspectors noted, felt valued and recognised efforts to support their well-being and workload.

School head Iain Campbell, who was appointed in September 2022, said: “As a team we are thrilled with the progress that the school has made in a short amount of time. The close-knit community has provided a wonderful platform for our pupils to experience a range of fun and engaging activities that will last them a lifetime.

“The dedicated staff team, supported by governors, have worked tirelessly to implement rapid and sustained growth. The pupils of Slinfold are a credit to their community and truly live the school values and I am delighted that this was recognised during this external review.”

Chairman of Governors Sarah Elphick said: “I am absolutely delighted that we can now share the outcome of our Ofsted inspection, achieving ‘Good’ across all five areas. It is very well deserved, as the staff have worked incredibly hard to create a warm, kind and fun learning environment where all our children can thrive.

"I am so proud that this has been recognised by the inspectors who confirmed what we already know – that our children are delighted to come to school and excited to learn.