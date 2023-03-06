Health fears are being raised over plans to erect a 5G mobile phone mast near a Horsham school.

Three Mobile want to install the 18m mast on the boundary of Greenway Junior School – but hundreds of worried local residents are putting up a fight to stop it.

Clarke Telecom, on behalf of Three Mobile, are seeking approval from Horsham District Council for the 5G mast – but residents have launched a protest petition against it.

They say that the schoolchildren would be exposed to electric magnetic radiation and that the long-term effect of that is unknown because the technology is in its infancy.

In the petition, they say: “Only a handful of people on Greenway have been notified. However, we feel the impact is much wider considering its size, function and location right next to the school.”

And, they add that the mobile phone company says the electro magnetic radiation is at ‘safe levels’. “But,” they say, “the truth is that no long-term effects can be ascertained as yet because the technology is in its infancy. PLUS there have never been any studies in relation to the specific effects of Electro Magnetic Radiation on children.”

They say that several other residential locations have been ruled out due to prominence in street scene alone. The petition points out: “Its erection on Greenway would have the same street scene impact, but with an additional, even more important concern of being next to a junior school, yet this has not been a consideration.