Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Health fears over plans for 5G mobile phone mast near Horsham school

Health fears are being raised over plans to erect a 5G mobile phone mast near a Horsham school.

By Sarah Page
3 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:00pm

Three Mobile want to install the 18m mast on the boundary of Greenway Junior School – but hundreds of worried local residents are putting up a fight to stop it.

Clarke Telecom, on behalf of Three Mobile, are seeking approval from Horsham District Council for the 5G mast – but residents have launched a protest petition against it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say that the schoolchildren would be exposed to electric magnetic radiation and that the long-term effect of that is unknown because the technology is in its infancy.

Most Popular
Health fears are being raised over plans to site a 5G mobile phone mast near a Horsham school
Health fears are being raised over plans to site a 5G mobile phone mast near a Horsham school
Health fears are being raised over plans to site a 5G mobile phone mast near a Horsham school

In the petition, they say: “Only a handful of people on Greenway have been notified. However, we feel the impact is much wider considering its size, function and location right next to the school.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, they add that the mobile phone company says the electro magnetic radiation is at ‘safe levels’. “But,” they say, “the truth is that no long-term effects can be ascertained as yet because the technology is in its infancy. PLUS there have never been any studies in relation to the specific effects of Electro Magnetic Radiation on children.”

Have you read? Horsham John Lewis store introduces fashion and beauty range in major revamp

Horsham’s closed shops: 11 pictures of town centre memories

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anger as Horsham parents told their children face a 32-mile round trip to school

They say that several other residential locations have been ruled out due to prominence in street scene alone. The petition points out: “Its erection on Greenway would have the same street scene impact, but with an additional, even more important concern of being next to a junior school, yet this has not been a consideration.

“It is so tall it will be able to be seen from houses and gardens of the majority of properties in the Trafalgar Ward.”

Three MobileHorsham District Council