The inspection was part of the CQC’s response to the Covid pandemic and looked at the infection prevention and control measures that the provider had in place.

The report said cleaning tasks were completed consistently while there were appropriate policies and procedures for infection prevention and control, which the staff understood and followed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Staff were wearing appropriate PPE in line with government guidelines,” the report said, adding that they had completed infection prevention and control training and had regular competency checks for effective handwashing.

Knowle House Nursing Home in East Grinstead received a positive report from the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google Street View.

“People were supported to maintain their relationships with friends and family,” the report added, saying that there were systems in place for safe visiting.

“This included screening for symptoms and temperature checks prior to entry to the service,” it said. “Personal protective equipment (PPE) was available for visitors use.”

The report went on to say that the registered manager completed risk assessments and worked with the local authority and Public Health England to manage Covid-19, and made sure there was an appropriate testing regime in line with current government guidelines.

Read the full report at www.cqc.org.uk.