More than 350 nursing assistants – employed by Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust – will take part in 72 hours of strike action, beginning today (Monday, August 5), according to UNISON, one of the UK's largest trade unions. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Industrial action by health workers is set to continue in Sussex and Surrey this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 350 nursing assistants – employed by Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust – will take part in 72 hours of strike action, beginning today (Monday, August 5), according to UNISON, one of the UK's largest trade unions.

However, the union said hopes are rising that there may be a resolution to the dispute soon. Following a meeting with trust managers at conciliation service Acas last week, there are signs the dispute could be resolved through further talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNISON South East regional organiser Rachel Slaughter said: “Last week saw a step in the right direction with talks at Acas. For the first time in this dispute, hospital managers are showing a willingness to find a resolution.

“Nursing assistants can be proud of what they’ve achieved so far. There’s been a genuine acknowledgement from their bosses that they’ve been carrying out duties above their grade for years, and that the issue needs to be sorted as soon as possible.

“Now that just needs to be that reflected with an offer on back pay. Nobody wants to see a prolonged industrial dispute.”

‘Despite some progress in negotiations’. the health workers ‘still haven’t received a satisfactory offer’ on back pay, the union said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Surrey and Sussex Healthcare (SASH) NHS Trust said it is ‘working closely’ members of staff planning to strike and their union to ‘find a resolution as soon as possible’.

A spokesperson added: “As a trust we value our nursing assistants and maternity support workers and the work they do every day for our patients. While we respect their right to strike, we are disappointed that our pay offer, in line with RCN (Royal College of Nursing) recommendations, has not been accepted and that this action is taking place whilst the grievance process is ongoing.”

A number of other NHS trusts are undertaking similar pay negotiations with nursing assistants / maternity support workers.

SASH said it has already made an offer in line with the RCN’s recommendation but this hasn’t been accepted by local NA representatives. An appeal’s process is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust agreed to the re-banding in May and ‘offered back pay to August 2021’– the ‘point when the Job Evaluation Handbook was approved’ by the NHS Staff Council Executive, and the point in time also supported by the RCN.