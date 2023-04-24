Director of Friends of Eastbourne Seafront Gaynor Sedgwick said: “Friends of Eastbourne Seafront are delighted that following 15 months of campaigning to save the bandstand it has reopened.

“We thank all those involved in this first stage of restoration and look forward to the next. The bandstand is so popular with visitors and residents and it has been awful to see it closed for so long. The seafront team have put a great programme of events together and we look forward to an excellent season.”