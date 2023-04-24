Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Eastbourne Bandstand welcomes back spectators

Eastbourne Bandstand welcomed back spectators on the weekend for a free show.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

The Eastbourne Silver Band performed on Sunday, April 23, following the latest phase of refurbishment.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said nearly 600 people attended the concert – which was the first of the year.

The venue began an extensive £750,000 essential works programme in 2022 with major improvements including new watertight stage flooring, upgrading of the electrics and the refurbishment of its historic art deco-style stage doors.

Director of Friends of Eastbourne Seafront Gaynor Sedgwick said: “Friends of Eastbourne Seafront are delighted that following 15 months of campaigning to save the bandstand it has reopened.

“We thank all those involved in this first stage of restoration and look forward to the next. The bandstand is so popular with visitors and residents and it has been awful to see it closed for so long. The seafront team have put a great programme of events together and we look forward to an excellent season.”

Related topics:Eastbourne BandstandEastbourne Borough Council