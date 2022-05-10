Horsham Borough Band to give first formal concert in two and a half years

Horsham Borough Band

As spokesman Howard Smith explains: “After a 30-month hiatus due to Covid, Horsham Borough Band will be giving their first formal concert this Saturday evening at Billingshurst Community Hall, Saturday, May 14.

“Titled A Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, it will feature music from the past seven decades of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s reign so expect music from the big shows of the 50s, some Beatles from the 60s and Mr Lloyd Weber makes an appearance in the 70s.

“There will be also music from the Commonwealth and major works such as the Grand March Crown Imperial.

“The band will also include Fantasia on British Sea Songs by way of a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

“It’s has been a tough couple of years for all bands but hopefully we can get back to some sort of normality and start reconnecting with the public

“Tickets will be available on the door and cost just £8 and include refreshments. Come and see and hear what you have been missing for so long.

“Horsham Borough Band was formed in 1900 as the Horsham Recreation Silver Band and has been providing the sound of brass in the town for 120 years.

“We are a brass band that plays music to a high standard for the local community and we are proud to represent Horsham in both local and national events.

“We encourage aspiring local musicians of all ages and backgrounds to expand their musical skills with the help of the band, its instruments and its talented musicians.”

