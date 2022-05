The fast food chain is set to open in Terminus Road where Clintons was.

An application to change the use of the site from retail to a restaurant and hot food takeaway was approved conditionally last month.

Within documents submitted to the council it is confirmed that the plan is for a Burger King restaurant.

Terminus Road, Eastbourne

It is not yet known when the restaurant, which used to be in Eastbourne, plans to open.