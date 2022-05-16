Questions remain over whether Burger King will return to Eastbourne

Burger King said it is hoping to open the string of UK restaurants UK by 2026, according to Sky News.

The American fast food chain previously had a branch on the pier.

The Eastbourne Herald had contacted Burger King to find out if a restaurant will be opening in the town as part of the planned expansion.

Eastbourne town centre

A spokesperson from the chain said, “To confirm, Burger King is not commenting on locations at this stage.”

Over the years several Eastbourne residents have taken to social media to appeal for Burger King to return to the town.

On Twitter @ashleighxjade_ said, "We need a Burger King in Eastbourne”

@emily_owsnett said, "Why isn't there a burger king in Eastbourne yet?”