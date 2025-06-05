A popular East Sussex farm shop and café has been sold due to its owners retiring.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co said the Salts Farm Shop, near Rye, had been snapped up quickly by a local buyer.

A spokesperson said: "The well-established farm shop and café is known for offering a range of high quality, locally sourced produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, dairy products and artisanal goods.

"The business has built up a loyal customer base over the years and become a popular destination for both locals and visitors.

"The former owners have decided to step back from running the shop to retire."

Salts Farm Shop director Peter Anthony said: “We instructed Christie & Co as we were aware of their involvement in the sale of a number of different farm shops in the South East over the past year or so.

"We launched to the market and received strong interest very swiftly.

"The new buyers are local and have existing retail experience so we are confident that the business is now in good hands and we wish Arun and his team all the very best.”

Tom Glanvill, director – Garden Centres & Retail at Christie & Co, added: “We are delighted to announce the sale of a new lease for Salts Farm Shop, which was agreed within four weeks of launching to the market. This demonstrates the strong demand we are seeing for farm shops across the country.”