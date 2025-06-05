Popular East Sussex farm shop and café sold as owners retire

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 15:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular East Sussex farm shop and café has been sold due to its owners retiring.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co said the Salts Farm Shop, near Rye, had been snapped up quickly by a local buyer.

A spokesperson said: "The well-established farm shop and café is known for offering a range of high quality, locally sourced produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, dairy products and artisanal goods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The business has built up a loyal customer base over the years and become a popular destination for both locals and visitors.

The Salts Farm Shop near Rye. Pic: Christie & CoThe Salts Farm Shop near Rye. Pic: Christie & Co
The Salts Farm Shop near Rye. Pic: Christie & Co

"The former owners have decided to step back from running the shop to retire."

Salts Farm Shop director Peter Anthony said: “We instructed Christie & Co as we were aware of their involvement in the sale of a number of different farm shops in the South East over the past year or so.

"We launched to the market and received strong interest very swiftly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The new buyers are local and have existing retail experience so we are confident that the business is now in good hands and we wish Arun and his team all the very best.”

Tom Glanvill, director – Garden Centres & Retail at Christie & Co, added: “We are delighted to announce the sale of a new lease for Salts Farm Shop, which was agreed within four weeks of launching to the market. This demonstrates the strong demand we are seeing for farm shops across the country.”

Related topics:RyeSouth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice