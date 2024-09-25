Six modern detached new homes with stunning views of the South Downs are now on the market, priced from £1,950,000Six modern detached new homes with stunning views of the South Downs are now on the market, priced from £1,950,000
Six modern detached new homes with stunning views of the South Downs are now on the market, priced from £1,950,000

In pictures: Stunning contemporary new homes with views of the South Downs

By Sarah Page
Published 25th Sep 2024, 16:57 BST
A gated development of six detached contemporary new homes with stunning views of the South Downs is now on the market.

Twineham Grange Farm consists of four and five bedroom homes with an exceptionally high standard of finish and landscaping, nestled in the tranquil Adur valley near Henfield.

They are being sold through agents Savills with prices from £1,950,000.

The properties have solar panels, an air source heat pump and parking with electric charging points. The interiors feature spacious and open plan living areas, a state of the art kitchen with Corian worktop, and Sonos sound system.

The principal bedroom has a large winter terrace overlooking the garden, a fitted dressing room and en suite. There is also a striking wrap-around balcony to the first floor offering views over the surrounding countryside.

Have you read? Concerns over noise and pollution from heavy traffic in South Downs village

Sussex family in bid to convert shipping container into residential annexe

Horsham pub in line for fresh new look

Horsham fashion boutique customers turn catwalk models

The versatile layouts include two rooms which could be used as a playroom, office, snug or fifth bedroom.

The six detached properties are in a stunning contemporary style

1. Twineham Grange Farm

The six detached properties are in a stunning contemporary style Photo: Contributed

The gardens of the properties also have a contemporary feel

2. Twineham Grange Farm

The gardens of the properties also have a contemporary feel Photo: Contributed

The open plan living/dining room

3. Twineham Grange Farm

The open plan living/dining room Photo: Contributed

The rooms have a light and airy feel

4. Twineham Grange Farm

The rooms have a light and airy feel Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South DownsHenfieldSavillsSussex