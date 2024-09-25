Twineham Grange Farm consists of four and five bedroom homes with an exceptionally high standard of finish and landscaping, nestled in the tranquil Adur valley near Henfield.

They are being sold through agents Savills with prices from £1,950,000.

The properties have solar panels, an air source heat pump and parking with electric charging points. The interiors feature spacious and open plan living areas, a state of the art kitchen with Corian worktop, and Sonos sound system.

The principal bedroom has a large winter terrace overlooking the garden, a fitted dressing room and en suite. There is also a striking wrap-around balcony to the first floor offering views over the surrounding countryside.

The versatile layouts include two rooms which could be used as a playroom, office, snug or fifth bedroom.

1 . Twineham Grange Farm The six detached properties are in a stunning contemporary style Photo: Contributed

2 . Twineham Grange Farm The gardens of the properties also have a contemporary feel Photo: Contributed

3 . Twineham Grange Farm The open plan living/dining room Photo: Contributed