Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing over noise and pollution caused by more than half a million vehicles travelling through a South Downs village EVERY MONTH.

And residents in Storrington say that traffic monitoring figures show that 40 per cent of the 6.5 million vehicles going through the village each year are over the speed limit.

Now the villagers, along with residents from the nearby villages of Sullington and Cootham, have formed a protest organisation – Storrington Traffic Group – and say: ‘Enough is enough.’ They will be holding a community campaign event in the centre of Storrington on Saturday (September 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesperson Claudia Fisher said: “On average, five people are killed on UK roads every day. Many residents fear it will only be a matter of time before Storrington has a serious accident and adds to these statistics.

Figures show that 6.5 million vehicles travel through Storrington every year - with 40 per cent of the vehicles exceeding the speed limit

"While the need for essential HGV traffic to support local industries, farmers and shops is recognised, a significant number of HGVs use Storrington as a cut-through, choosing not to follow the designated lorry route network recommended by West Sussex County.”

Local resident Louise Mosey, who lives on the Pulborough Road – the A283 – says, “We are regularly woken by noisy HGVs which make our windows rattle. It is very stressful living here. The stream of traffic is never ending.

"The air quality is poor and every day the village’s children, elderly and our pets are put in danger. This has been going on for far too long and we have had

enough. We need urgent action and we need it now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks, residents have been cleaning road signs, cutting back foliage obscuring the signs, clearing around street crossing points, and removing weeds from the centre of the village to make the village feel more cared for.

Claudia added: “The hope is that this hard work will both boost Storrington’s already strong community spirit and make the village feel more like a village, so visitors are more respectful when passing through.”

The protest event – dubbed ‘Storrington Speaks Up’ – is being held on Saturday September 28 at 11am at The Square, opposite The White Horse at the junction of High Street and North Street, Storrington.