Take a look inside as Holland and Barrett opens with renovated new Chichester location

Holland & Barrett, the UK’s leading health and wellness retailer, opened its new Chichester store on Wednesday, January 15th.

The store features a fresh design and expanded product offerings, including the retailer’s latest health and wellness solutions.

Among these are new food ranges developed by Holland & Barrett's nutritionists and chefs addressing specific wellness needs such as gut health and skin care.

The food range also introduces "Plant Points" on food labelling, encouraging customers to incorporate a variety of at least 30 different plants weekly.

Holland & Barrett has opened a 1,617 sq. ft. store at 14-15 East Street, Chichester, PO19 1HE

Store Manager, Victoria Gofton, commented: “The team and I can’t wait to welcome the Chichester community, and all those who visit, into our new store in this prime location. Our dedicated team hold over 20 years of combined experience at H&B, offering expert advice to help our customers achieve their health and wellness goals. We look forward to welcoming in the community and helping to add quality years to lives.”

This store opening is part of Holland & Barrett’s broader retail investment strategy, which includes a £70 million transformation programme covering store upgrades, technology improvements, and new product development.

The company plans to refresh or renovate at least one store daily across the UK and Ireland throughout the FY24 and FY25 periods.

The Chichester location uses materials like 100% recyclable mild steel and FSC-certified wood. LED-powered lighting has been installed to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and recycled materials from old stores have been used where possible to minimise waste.