Gatwick train station opens new gateline with ‘extra-wide openings’ for improved accessibility

A new ticket gateline has opened at Gatwick Airport railway station with extra-wide openings throughout for passengers with luggage.

It’s part of a massive upgrade to create “a bigger, brighter station, with much improved accessibility for passengers”, a spokesman for Gatwick Airport railway station said. It includes a second station concourse, a new station entrance, wider platforms, eight new escalators, five new lifts and four new stairways.

Last month, Network Rail unveiled improved train service information screens. Govia Thameslink Railway and Gatwick Airport now provide free WiFi, with no need to switch providers when walking between the airport and railway station.

The refresh of the existing concourse is entering its final stages as more concourse space is created for passengers, and platforms five and six are expected to reopen in the New Year. The entire project is on target to complete next spring.

Govia Thameslink Railway’s project change manager David Stronell said: “The project’s going really well and already we’re seeing the benefits of the upgrade.

“It made sense to make every one of our ticket gates extra wide because we have so many customers travelling with luggage. It’s all part of our drive to make the station easy to use.”

Network Rail Project Director, Simon Newland said: “The Gatwick Airport Station Project will transform the passenger experience at the station, helping people get on and off trains and platforms more easily, speeding up their journeys to and from airport terminals. The improvements will support a more reliable train service on the Brighton main line.

"The installation of new wide gate lines, new customer information screens and work to open up the existing concourse are the latest in a whole package of improvements we are delivering for passengers who use Gatwick.

“Passengers can look forward to more improvements next year as we work to reopen platforms 5 and 6 and finish work on a new second concourse that will double the space for passengers”.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) operates Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express services.

