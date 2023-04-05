Here are 10 affordable things to do this Easter on the coastal strip

A four day weekend and the spring school holidays are upcoming– here is a list of affordable things to make the most of the time

Something exciting for all the family

The Family Fun fair at Coles Funfair, Martello Fields, will run from April 13 to 16 and 20 to 23. A fun day out for children of all ages!

Sky High trampoline park in Peacehaven has over 11,000sqft of wall to wall trampolines, including space for toddlers and parkour obstacles.

Paradise Park houses a planet earth museum, with animatronic dinosaurs, as well as indoor and outdoor play areas, a garden centre and restaurant. Plenty of activities to keep children of all ages occupied! The park is also home to Newhaven Museum which has recently re-opened, celebrating and showcasing Newhaven’s history.

Make some music

AudioActive provide free music making sessions for children aged 12 to 16 who are eligible for free school meals. In Newhaven, the sessions will take place on April 11, 12 and 13 from 10:30am to 2:30pm at Newhaven Youth Centre, Denton Island. Their experienced team can support young people with music production, rap and lyric writing, as well as recording.

Explore the outdoors

Centenary Park in Peacehaven has two separate play areas for toddlers and older children, a large open field area, football pitches and skate park. There's a café next door serving hot food and drinks with plenty of options for children.

A long walk through the woods or over the cliffs from Peacehaven to Newhaven provides some stunning scenery and plenty of places for the kids to explore, from rock pooling to a rope swing and hut building in the woods!

Cuckmere Haven is a short bus journey on the scenic number 12 route, with a walk along the river leading to the beach or a trip through the woodlands.

Seaford Beach is a beautiful place to spend a sunny afternoon. A walk along the seafront offers a children’s play area and café, and plenty of places for an ice cream.

Fun at the Fort

Newhaven Fort is running a ‘what to look for in Springtime’ children’s trail. When completed children earn themselves a certificate and a sweet Easter treat. They also have Easter crafts for children to take part in at the Activity Centre.

With the Easter Holidays fast approaching, it will be a great time for you and your family to visit Newhaven Fort. As well as the Forts’ historical exhibitions covering everything from Stone Age to Roman Sussex, Victorian era to the Cold War, there will be a Showcase Sunday on April 9 and the Fortress Café open daily from 11am until 4pm serving food and hot drinks.

Learn something new

For younger people, the Hillcrest Centre is offering free drama sessions for 8 to 12 and 13 to 18 year olds every Tuesday from January 10 for 8 weeks. Also available are music classes for young toddlers, with Bambino Beats. The Hillcrest centre offers a range of classes, from life drawing and ukulele classes to dance classes and woodcarving. Plenty of opportunities to meet new people, and learn something new!

