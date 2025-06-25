West Sussex clears the shelves: county tops UK chart for disposing physical media

West Sussex has emerged as the UK’s top hotspot for physical media disposal, according to newly released figures.

The analysis of Waste Data Flow statistics by AWM reveals that West Sussex residents binned a staggering 325 tonnes of DVDs, CDs, and video tapes in just three months, the highest total recorded by any local authority in England.

As households across the country continue to shift away from traditional media formats, the data paints a clear picture of a cultural tipping point. Once-prized collections are being decluttered at pace as streaming services become the norm and storage space is reclaimed.

Rank Council/Authority Tonnes of Media Disposed 1 West Sussex County Council 325.063 2 East Riding of Yorkshire Council 264.375 3 Kingston-upon-Hull City Council 233.76 4 Hillingdon LB 191 5 Leeds City Council MBC 188.049 6 Wandsworth LB 150.98 7 Buckinghamshire Council 147.01 8 Hampshire County Council 93.42 9 Hammersmith and Fulham LB 80.69 10 Lambeth LB 74.61

A stack of CD's and DVD'S

In total, more than 2,100 tonnes of physical media were recorded as waste between January and March 2024 across the councils listed which is the equivalent to more than 1,600 average-sized family cars in weight.

This trend could reflect a broader shift in how the nation consumes music, film, TV and gaming driven by:

The convenience of on-demand streaming services

Spring-cleaning and decluttering habits post-pandemic

A generational shift away from physical collections

The data also shows that both northern and southern councils appear in the top 10, suggesting a nationwide shift away from physical media. However, southern counties like West Sussex and Wandsworth still featured prominently, while some areas including Derby, South Oxfordshire and Wiltshire reported less than 5 tonnes of discarded discs and tapes.

Speaking on the findings, Colin Hayes from AWM said:

“We all knew physical media was in decline, but these figures really show how fast it’s disappearing from our homes. Over 300 tonnes in just one county is remarkable, that’s thousands of shelves being cleared and wardrobes emptied at a staggering rate.”

“There’s something sadly nostalgic about this shift. We’re not just streaming more, we’re physically saying goodbye to a whole era of how we watched, listened and collected.”