Emergency services have responded to an incident on A27 Old Shoreham Road.

A collision has been reported just before the last lights before Holmbush Roundabout. Two police cars and an ambulance have been pictured at the scene, whilst a Coastguard vehicle has also stopped to assist.

One lane had already been closed between A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout) and A283 / Shoreham Flyover (Steyning turn-off) due to heavy surface water, according to traffic reports. The lane closure will stay ‘until temperatures improve’, an AA Traffic report said.

Severe delays are said to be increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound between Dankton Lane and Hoe Court.

