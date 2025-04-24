Al Nicholls and Oz Dechaine play Steyning Jazz Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steyning Jazz Club is offering an evening with saxophonist Al Nicholls and bassist Oz Dechaine on Friday, May 2.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Al Nicholls is an outstanding tenor sax player and arranger, who is undoubtedly one of the best swing players in the country, celebrated for his big open tenor sound, the free-blowing style producing the sepia-tinted sounds of nostalgic 1950s jazz. Equally, Oz Dechaine is a highly accomplished double bassist, composer and arranger with an impressive record performing at venues worldwide.

“The evening will embody a cross-generational line-up of outstanding musicians and the full quartet's line-up will be Al Nicholls on tenor sax; Oz Dechaine on double bass; Mike Hatchard on piano; and Joe Edwards on drums.

“Al Nicholls studied and graduated from Leeds College of Music and has played at virtually every club and festival up and down the country, as well as running the swing band Blue Harlem for many years, a band he formed in 1996. He has played with bands like King Pleasure, the Big Town Playboys, Ray Gelato and together with saxophonist Alan Barnes.

“This debut quartet will perform a variety of standards and favourites, demonstrating their virtuosity with remarkable interplay and musicality.”

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Tickets for the concert need to be pre-booked at WeGotTickets.com (enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. More information Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.