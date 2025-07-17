Andy Panayi Quartet play Steyning Jazz Club

The Andy Panayi Quartet are the next guests at Steyning Jazz Club.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Andy Panayi is an inspirational musician, a saxophonist par excellence, who brings his quartet to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, August 1 to perform many of the well-known tunes and originals based on the quartet standards, with particular reference to the music of Stan Getz. We can expect to enjoy such favourites as Three Little Words, Pennies from Heaven and Polka Dots and Moonbeams. Andy is an outstanding instrumentalist who has played with the very best UK musicians as well as numerous top ranking American performers, and is unquestionably a persuasive multi-award winning musician.

“Coming to Steyning, the quartet will display their myriad talents and the line-up will be: Andy Panayi, reeds; Terry Seabrook, piano; Nigel Thomas, bass; and Alex Eberhard, drums.

“Andy Panayi plays all the saxophones, clarinet and flute, and currently leads and directs a number of groups, both in jazz, from trio to Big Band, and classical. His output is prolific, writing commissioned works and compositions as well as arrangements for his own ensembles.

“Terry Seabrook is an exceptional jazz pianist, composer and jazz educationalist. He is based in Brighton and has recently toured in the USA with his band Atlanticus. He currently runs Jazz at the Pelham Arms in Lewes.

“Nigel Thomas, on double bass, is a stalwart of the Sussex jazz scene as well as playing across the UK; he has released two albums as jazz bandleader and runs Jazz at The

Basketmakers in Brighton.

“Alex Eberhard is also a multi-talented jazz musician playing drums, guitar and as a vocalist. He leads the ten-piece All Things Must Pass band, in homage to the music of George Harrison.

“Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Tickets for this concert need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online team member, Lindsay Buchanan, will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. More information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.