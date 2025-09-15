Comedy night for YMCA Brighton’s Raising the Roof appeal

International bestselling crime author Peter James has pledged his support to YMCA Brighton’s Raising the Roof comedy fundraiser, taking place on Sunday, September 28 at the city’s Komedia Comedy Club.

Peter, whose award-winning Roy Grace novels have sold millions worldwide, has donated a number of signed books to the event’s silent auction and urged the community to get behind the cause: “I’m thrilled to support YMCA Brighton’s Raising the Roof fundraiser. It’s a brilliant cause helping people through some of the toughest chapters of their lives. I’ve donated signed books to the silent auction and trust me, you won’t need a detective to know it’s a worthy bid. Let’s raise funds, raise hope, and raise the roof together.”

Doors: 7pm; show: 8pm-10:30pm. Tickets: £25 via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ymca-brighton-comedy-fundraiser-raising-the-roof-tickets-1397975385009?aff=oddtdtcreator

While Peter won’t be appearing on stage, the night features a stellar comedy line-up:

Mark Steel – acclaimed stand-up, broadcaster and author, known for his razor-sharp political wit

Mark Thomas – one of Britain’s most respected comedians and satirists, mixing sharp humour with powerful social commentary

Zoe Lyons – Brighton’s own quick-witted star of Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News For You

Elliot Steel – celebrated for his darkly and funny observations.

The host will be Guy Lloyd. All proceeds will go directly to YMCA Brighton, which provides supported accommodation and vital services for adults in Brighton experiencing or facing homelessness, mental health challenges, addiction or domestic abuse. Through its EVOLVE service, YMCA Brighton also offers education, volunteering, and employment support and coaching to help people move forward with confidence, stability and independence.

Hélène Begg, CEO of YMCA Brighton, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring together such a phenomenal line-up of comedians, all generously giving their time to support our work in the city. Having the brilliant author Peter James championing our work is truly the icing on the cake, and we’re honoured that the Mayor of Brighton and Hove will also be joining us. A huge thank you to our local Co-op for stepping in with refreshments and snacks for our performers and guests – a real show of community spirit. Brighton has such a big heart, and this night will be a shining example of that: laughter, generosity, and people coming together to raise vital funds that will genuinely change lives.”

The Mayor of Brighton & Hove, Councillor Amanda Grimshaw, has also donated a Mayor’s Tea and Tour experience to the silent auction: “Brighton & Hove has always been a city that thrives on creativity, laughter, and community spirit – and YMCA’s Raising the Roof Comedy Night brings all of that together for a truly great cause. It’s a wonderful opportunity for people across our city to enjoy a night of brilliant entertainment and support vital work that changes lives. I’m proud to stand behind an event that shows the best of Brighton & Hove: fun, compassion, and people looking out for one another. As both a parent and a councillor, I’ve seen first-hand the transformative impact of the work of YMCA Brighton. Their work doesn’t just change lives. It builds futures’’.

YMCA Brighton is calling on local businesses to donate items for the silent auction to help raise as much as possible on the night. Items already donated include an item donated/signed by Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) and Jeremy Cunningham from The Levellers as well as items from establishments such as The Grand Hotel and The Dome. Contact 01273 220900.