A27 crash at Lewes: tribute to motorcyclist, 35, who died in collision between Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts
The family of a man who died in a collision on the A27 near Lewes have described how he brought sunshine and laughter to his family and friends.
Sussex Police said that Greg Moss, 35, was riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a Scania HGV lorry on the A27 between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts on Tuesday, September 20.
A police spokesperson said: “The road was closed in both directions for several hours as police launched an investigation into the incident.
“Mr Moss, from Newhaven, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
Most Popular
Sussex Police have shared a short statement from his family in tribute to him.
His parents said: “Our beloved son, Greg Moss, was killed in a traffic accident on Tuesday, September 20.
“He brought so much sunshine and laughter to his family and to his many friends. Greg was the best son, brother and partner that anyone could ever wish for.
“We couldn’t be prouder of him and his loss has left a huge hole in our lives that will never be filled.”
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicles or anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time.
A police spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving however has since been released, with no further police action.”
People can report information at sussex.police.uk, by calling 101, or by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Verve.