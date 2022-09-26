Sussex Police said that Greg Moss, 35, was riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a Scania HGV lorry on the A27 between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts on Tuesday, September 20.

A police spokesperson said: “The road was closed in both directions for several hours as police launched an investigation into the incident.

“Mr Moss, from Newhaven, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sussex Police have shared a short statement from his family in tribute to him.

His parents said: “Our beloved son, Greg Moss, was killed in a traffic accident on Tuesday, September 20.

“He brought so much sunshine and laughter to his family and to his many friends. Greg was the best son, brother and partner that anyone could ever wish for.

“We couldn’t be prouder of him and his loss has left a huge hole in our lives that will never be filled.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicles or anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving however has since been released, with no further police action.”