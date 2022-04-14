Cowfold crash: Family pay tribute to Worthing man who died in A272 collision

The family of a Worthing man who died following a collision on the A272 near Cowfold last month have paid tribute to him.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:16 pm

David Dawson, 83, was involved in the collision involving three vehicles just before 11.30am on Monday, March 28.

In a statement his family said: "David was a much loved father to his two sons, grandfather to his four grandchildren, brother, and a popular friend to all those who knew him.

"He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

David Dawson, 83, from Worthing, was involved in a collision on the A272 near Cowfold involving three vehicles just before 11.30am on Monday, March 28. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

"A retired property manager, avid golfer at Worthing Golf Club, and a lifelong Sheffield United supporter, he was for many years a volunteer at the RNLI station in Littlehampton.

"He enjoyed sport and big band music, and was a listener and supporter of the Ronnie Smith Big Band."

Thirty-year-old Aimee Williams from Aylesford, Kent, also died in the collision.

Two other women, both aged 23, were seriously injured but are making good recoveries.

Police are investigating the collision, and appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to come forward by emailing: [email protected] and quoting Operation Banwell.

