Crawley man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Officers said the attack happened in the town on Wednesday night (June 1).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers were called to Chanctonbury Way shortly after 10pm to reports of a woman having suffered serious head injuries in an assault involving a weapon.

"She was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Sussex Police

“Police officers attended and a suspect – a 30-year-old man from Crawley – was identified and swiftly arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”

A man has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, according to officers.

Investigating officer Detective James Reilly said, “We understand that incidents such as these are concerning, but I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.”

Police said they are carrying out forensic investigations.