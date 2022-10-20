Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Findon stabbing: Woman avoids jail after man suffered wound to the chest

A woman, who pleaded guilty to a stabbing in Findon, has avoided jail.

By Sam Morton
9 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 4:40pm

Sussex Police said Laura Tyler, 36 – unemployed, of St Andrews Close, Ferring – was charged with wounding with intent after a man suffered a stab wound to the chest at an address in Ferring on July 11.

Police said Tyler pleaded guilty at a court hearing on August 19 and was remanded in custody for sentencing on September 30.

Tyler was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, police said.

Most Popular

Police officers are the scene of the stabbing in St Andrews Close, Ferring, in July

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Police said she must also make a surcharge payment of £187 and attend rehabilitation activity sessions. The court also imposed a curfew, with electronic monitoring, which will last until the end of January.

Have you read?: Thefts in Worthing and Brighton: Suspect named and charged with multiple offences

Worthing emergency incident: Person taken to hospital after car and van collide

Worthing landlady held woman captive for seven years - 'She preyed upon her victim’s vulnerabilities'

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Police cars are the scene of the stabbing in St Andrews Close, Ferring, in July

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.