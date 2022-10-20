Sussex Police said Laura Tyler, 36 – unemployed, of St Andrews Close, Ferring – was charged with wounding with intent after a man suffered a stab wound to the chest at an address in Ferring on July 11.

Police said Tyler pleaded guilty at a court hearing on August 19 and was remanded in custody for sentencing on September 30.

Tyler was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, police said.

Police officers are the scene of the stabbing in St Andrews Close, Ferring, in July

Police said she must also make a surcharge payment of £187 and attend rehabilitation activity sessions. The court also imposed a curfew, with electronic monitoring, which will last until the end of January.

