Findon stabbing: Woman avoids jail after man suffered wound to the chest
A woman, who pleaded guilty to a stabbing in Findon, has avoided jail.
Sussex Police said Laura Tyler, 36 – unemployed, of St Andrews Close, Ferring – was charged with wounding with intent after a man suffered a stab wound to the chest at an address in Ferring on July 11.
Police said Tyler pleaded guilty at a court hearing on August 19 and was remanded in custody for sentencing on September 30.
Tyler was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, police said.