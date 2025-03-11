Hastings town centre - vehicle seized after 'driver engaged in heated discussion with traffic warden'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST
A vehicle was seized after police saw a 'driver engaged in heated discussion with traffic warden' in Hastings town centre.

Officers on foot patrol in Hastings Town Centre encountered a vehicle parked in the pedestrianised area before 4pm on Thursday (March), Hastings Police reported on its Facebook page.

The post stated: “The driver was engaged in a heated discussion with a traffic warden who had requested they move their vehicle.

"While officers assisted with the situation, checks revealed the driver did not hold valid insurance for their vehicle.”

Officers on foot patrol in Hastings Town Centre encountered a vehicle parked in the pedestrianised area. Pic: Hastings Police

It added that the vehicle was seized and the driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

Police said: “We will maintain a visible presence in the town centre and take firm action against those who drive or park in the pedestrianised zone between 10:00-16:00 daily.”

