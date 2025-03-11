Hastings emergency road closure - not expected to reopen until Friday March 14

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 11th Mar 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 09:33 BST
A Hastings road has been closed for emergency carriageway repairs.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said on its Facebook page: “Pelham Street, #Hastings will be closed while we undertake emergency carriageway repairs. The existing one-way-system will be suspended during the closure to allow for access to residents. The road is expected to reopen on Friday 14 March. Thank you for your patience.”

Road works.placeholder image
Road works.

