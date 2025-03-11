Hastings emergency road closure - not expected to reopen until Friday March 14
A Hastings road has been closed for emergency carriageway repairs.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said on its Facebook page: “Pelham Street, #Hastings will be closed while we undertake emergency carriageway repairs. The existing one-way-system will be suspended during the closure to allow for access to residents. The road is expected to reopen on Friday 14 March. Thank you for your patience.”
