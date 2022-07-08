Thomas Quartly, 31, of Alinora Close, Goring: Disqualified from driving for 12 months after he admitted two charges of drug-driving (22ug/l cocaine, 252ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Onslow Drive, Ferring, on December 17, 2021; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Ferring on December 17, 2021. No separate penalties imposed as he was sentenced on February 22, 2022, for an offence of excess alcohol on the same occasion as these offences.

Laurence Davydov, 33, of Thorn Road, Worthing: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victims surcharge, for possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Worthing Railway Station on May 21, 2022.

Murray Lambourne, 59, of The Oval, Findon: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Oval, Findon, on June 19, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Brett Palmer, 44, of Pier Road, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and must pay £216 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a Kia Ceed in King Edward Avenue, Worthing, on August 6, 2021. He must pay £410 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta in King Edward Avenue, Worthing, on August 6, 2021.

Rhys Hamilton, 28, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (3.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Manning Road, Littlehampton, on December 3, 2021. He also admitted drug-driving (252ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Manning Road, Littlehampton, on December 3, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Philip Ingold, 22, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Buckingham Road, Shoreham, on June 18, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.