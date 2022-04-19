The 'violent assault' happened in 'broad daylight' in Shoreham's Buckingham Park last Monday (April 11), according to Sussex Police.

Police said a 13-year-old girl reported being approached by a group of teenage girls near the tennis courts at around 1.45pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The group assaulted her and smashed her mobile phone, before leaving the scene," a police spokesperson said.

The 'violent assault' happened in 'broad daylight' in Shoreham's Buckingham Park last Monday (April 11), according to Sussex Police.

"A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage and released under investigation while enquiries continue."

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

PC Kerry Sargent said: “This was a violent assault in a popular park in broad daylight and we are asking anybody who saw what happened or has any information which could help with our investigation to come forward.

“I would like to reassure the public that this is understood to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk.

“If you can help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 648 of 11/04.”