A Worthing teenager, whose detainment in a shop by civilian security staff went viral on social media, has been bailed.

A video, which has been watched on Twitter more than four million times, appeared to show two civilian security staff in Chichester detaining a person in a shop in Chichester on Wednesday (March 22).

Female shop staff at Superdrug in East Street were reportedly assaulted, whilst a security firm claimed that a city-centre ranger suffered ‘significant head trauma’ following the incident.

Sussex Police released a statement on Wednesday evening, confirming that ‘urgent enquiries’ were ongoing.

Police at the scene outside Superdrug in East Street, Chichester. Picture via @urbanSpaceXman

In an update on Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said: “Two teenagers arrested in connection with an incident in Chichester yesterday have been released on bail.

“Police were called to Superdrug in East Street around 3.30pm following reports of an altercation. On arrival, officers discovered a 15-year-old boy from Worthing had been detained in handcuffs by privately employed civilian security staff. He was arrested on suspicion of assault.”

Police said there is no law in the UK that ‘prevents civilians carrying handcuffs’.

“Anyone who does carry handcuffs should be aware that their use could constitute a crime, unless they can show that using them was reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances,” a spokesperson added.

"We can now clarify that a second teenager – a 16-year-old boy from Chichester – was detained by police in the area and arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of cannabis, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

Police said both suspects have been released on bail with strict conditions until June 24, pending further enquiries.

The statement continued: “A full and thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened; this includes reviewing footage and taking witness statements.

“Sussex Police has been in contact with the 15-year-old’s mother and contact will be maintained as the investigation continues.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or has any relevant footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Ashridge.”

