One man has been arrested after a large emergency response in Worthing this morning (Saturday, December 17).

Eye-witnesses reported seeing police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews at Marine Parade this morning (Saturday, December 17).

According to traffic reports, Marine Parade remained partially blocked eastbound at West Street at 1.40pm. Slow traffic has been reported in the area.

Video footage from the scene shows an air ambulance taking off from the beach. Watch the clip and see our photo gallery here.

Shortly before 2pm, Sussex Police confirmed that officers ‘are currently responding to an incident’ at an address in Marine Parade.

A spokesman added: “A 42-year-old man from Worthing has been arrested and taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has also issued a statement, citing a ‘medical incident’.

A spokesperson said: “At 10.57am this morning we were called to support South East Coast Ambulance Service with a medical incident on Marine Parade, Worthing. We left the scene at 12.49pm."

