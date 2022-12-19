Worthing woman in 20s dies after emergency incident: Police provide key update

Detectives are no longer treating the death of a woman at a flat in Worthing as suspicious, according to Sussex Police.

Police were called to the address in Marine Parade about 10.40am on Saturday, December 17. There was a huge emergency response to the incident, with police officers joined by firefighters and paramedics – supported by an air ambulance. Watch video footage and see more photos from the scene here.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, who commenced CPR, a local woman in her 20s was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene, police said on Sunday morning.

However, police have now confirmed that a post mortem revealed the young woman tragically died of a medical condition.

A police investigation has been launched after an incident on Marine Parade, Worthing

Police said a 42-year-old man from Worthing, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released from custody and will face no further action.

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to the scene, and to the police responders, paramedics and the helicopter emergency medical service for their efforts. This will now be a coronial matter.”

Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) were pictured at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

