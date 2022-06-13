Young girls arrested after fire at Worthing Railway Station

Two girls, aged 12 and 14, were arrested after a fire at Worthing Railway Station this morning (Monday, June 13).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:36 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:41 am

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to Worthing station shortly after 5am.

They were responding to a report of a bookcase at the station being set on fire, police said.

A BTP spokesperson added: "The fire service also attended and extinguished the fire.

"Two girls, aged 14 and 12, have been arrested in connection and taken to police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Southern Rail reported the incident on its Twitter page at 5.30am, stating that it was working with station staff, the emergency services and Network Rail.

Platforms 1 and 2 were out of use at Worthing, whilst the incident was ongoing. Services were running as normal by 6am.

