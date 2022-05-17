Eastbourne RNLI volunteers rescue base jumper who was cut off by tide

The crew said it was paged on Saturday, May 14, to reports of a base jumper who had not returned from a jump at Beachy Head.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “Shortly after arriving at the area they located the base jumper who had been cut off by the incoming tide but had found a safe place to wait until the tide turned and they could continue making their way back.

"They checked the base jumper was fit and well before the base jumper said they were happy to wait and didn’t need assistance.”

Eastbourne RNLI (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Helm Dean Parker added, “We encourage people to check the tide times and let people know where they are going and what time they should be back.

"Thankfully the base jumper had people waiting for them who were able to raise the alarm when they didn’t arrive at the expected time.”